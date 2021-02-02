Special Report: Super Bowl

Watch Lil Nas X star in Logitech's Super Bowl ad

The spot is part of a broader campaign focused on creators, artists and activists
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 02, 2021.
A new brand partnership between Lil Nas X and Logitech, the Swiss digital product company, will include a high-profile Super Bowl commercial. The 60-second spot is part of the marketer’s new brand campaign “Defy Logic” that focuses on creators, artists and activists.

“We stand there in defiance,” says Lil NasX in the spot. “We the makers, we the groundbreakers, we the creators, the screamers, the dreamers. We defy expectations, perceptions and misconceptions.” The video shows people engaging in creative pursuits like drawing, putting on makeup and making music.

At the end, Lil Nas X concludes, “To create the future, we must defy the logic of the past. We must defy logic.”

The campaign will include a 30-second version of the spot airing during the Grammy Awards. It will air on broadcast and connected TV, social platform and streaming apps as well.

“By spotlighting the stories of these extraordinary individuals, and on such a major stage, Logitech hopes to support new generations of creators, artists and activists ready to do amazing things that defy logic," said Heidi Arkinstall, chief marketing officer at Logitech, in a statement. Logitech's internal creative team worked on the spot, according to a spokeswoman.

Last year, Lil Nas X also appeared in a Super Bowl spot where he challenged Sam Elliott to a dance-off for Doritos. He is one of many celebrities appearing in commercials at the game this year.

