Watch President Trump’s Super Bowl commercial
President Donald Trump released his Super Bowl commercial on Thursday morning to people who are signed up to receive his text messages.
The 30-second spot starts with a voice over saying, “America demanded change, and change is what we got.”
It continues by saying Trump has made the country "stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before" and ends with Trump at a rally saying, “And ladies and gentleman the best is yet to come.”
There are plans for another 30-second spot to air during the game, according to a Trump campaign official.
Earlier in the day, Michael Bloomberg released his 60-second Big Game ad, which spotlights a mother who lost her son to gun violence. The ad does not attack Trump, but calls attention to the national gun violence crisis.
Similarly, Trump's ad does not take shots at any one presidential candidate or the Democratic party. Though alongside the web page where his ad was released was the message: "The Left will do whatever it takes to keep our ads quiet, so we just launched our Official Trump Super Bowl Ad Blitz Fund to make sure EVERY Patriot sees them."
As of Thursday, Bloomberg has spent or booked $287 million for TV, radio and digital, according to Kantar/CMAG, while Trump’s tally is $53 million.
It's unusual for political candidates to air national commercials during the Super Bowl, both due to the cost and the desire for candidates to reach specific markets. Barack Obama, for example, ran a local ad during the Super Bowl in 2004.
There had also been concerns from marketers when Trump and Bloomberg first announced their plans to run Super Bowl commercials that their messaging would distract from brands' marketing plans. To quell these fears, Fox decided to isolate Trump and Bloomberg's ads in commercial breaks that would only include promos for Fox's own programming.