Watch Quibi's first Super Bowl commercial
Quibi won’t debut until April, but the streaming service will air a commercial during the Super Bowl.
The video platform, from Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, will run a 30-second commercial in the Big Game. The spot, “Bank Heist” is about a heist gone wrong that leaves bank robbers with four to 10 minutes to spare, which happens to be the perfect amount of time to watch Quibi. The ad, created by BBH LA, will run right after kickoff.
Quibi, which is short for “quick bites,” is designed to watch on mobile devices with content that can be consumed in 10 minutes or less. The service is set to debut April 6.
With just a few days until kickoff, the streaming category seems sparse. Aside from Quibi, Amazon Prime Video is the only other streamer confirmed to run an ad in the game. It will use the Super Bowl to promote its original series, “Hunters.”
Netflix decided to sit out this year after running Super Bowl commercials the last few years. It is still undetermined if Hulu and Disney Plus will advertise.