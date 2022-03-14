Special Report: SXSW

SXSW addresses right ways to incorporate DE&I in the ad world

GroupM CEO Kirk McDonald discusses how brands need to get beyond stereotypes in order to make authentic marketing
By Garett Sloane. Published on March 14, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
SXSW Day 2: Diversity, drones and TikTok

Kirk McDonald, CEO of GroupM North America, spoke at SXSW on Friday.

Credit: GroupM

GroupM CEO Kirk McDonald shared a personal story about what it means to be a Black dad and how it is indicative of the issues facing the ad world during a SXSW panel over the weekend. 

McDonald shared how one of his children received a felony-level ticket for driving less than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, an infraction, he said, white friends would have never received. McDonald fought the ticket and it ultimately wouldn't tarnish his child's life ambitions, like college, he said. 

After the panel, McDonald shared that this was the first time he told that story publicly. He said he did so in an effort to discuss how the ad world needs to move beyond stereotypes and make an effort to genuinely reflect Black culture. 

Read more SXSW news from Ad Age.

The panel, titled “Beyond Black Stereotypes: Redefining Black Fatherhood,” was moderated by Porscha Scott, director of marketing and events at Wavemaker, and included Kendricks Thacker, founder of 100 Roses from Concrete, a platform for people of color in the ad industry, and Sean Williams, founder of The Dad Gang, a space for Black dads. But the conversation went deeper and explored pressing issues for Black employees in the ad world. 

Scott choked back tears discussing the hardships Black professionals face in the advertising world. At one point, Scott recalled Philando Castile, who was killed by police in a traffic stop in 2016. Scott said she had overheard co-workers discussing the shooting with a certain callousness and lack of understanding. “They don’t get it,” Scott said she thought to herself. She also discussed how it can be uncomfortable for Black co-workers to be themselves and meet in groups without feeling the eyes of the office upon them. “I’m fighting right now not to cry,” Scott said.  

McDonald, who in 2020 became CEO at GroupM North America, said that was why no one should hide any longer, not in advertising or anywhere else.

Read Ad Age's latest news on diversity, equity and inclusion.

More news from Ad Age
Meta’s metaverse will fail, and other Scott Galloway predictions at SXSW
Asa Hiken
SXSW Day 1: A cold, quiet day in Austin
Erika Wheless
GroupM opens programmatic ad market as industry looks for pricing transparency
Garett Sloane

'Don't say nothing'

This week is the first time SXSW is reconvening in-person in Austin since the racial reckoning of 2020, sparked by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers. Following Floyd’s death, advertising agencies and brands all looked for ways to foster the conversation, and made pledges to change their own role in marginalizing voices

McDonald said that SXSW was the place to have this conversation, because “when we gather at some place like this, with the best storytellers in the world,” there’s an opportunity to discuss the right ways to incorporate diversity and inclusion into business.

McDonald pointed to one brand that had made positive changes, Dove Men+Care, which has done campaigns that celebrate Black men. “There is commercial value in telling an authentic story,” McDonald said.

Thacker, of 100 Roses from Concrete, discussed the work his group does to lift Black creatives and workers into roles in the advertising industry. Thacker said there were a number of advertising agencies that want to work with the organization, but that 100 Roses is careful about the agencies it embraces. “The main reason we’ve turned down a lot of that money is because they want controls,” Thacker said.

See all of Ad Age's A-List 2022 winners here.

McDonald outlined how GroupM adopted five pillars, in which the agency invested $17 million. The framework revolves around sustainability, responsible journalism, brand integrity, data ethics, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Thacker had one piece of advice for brands that want to jump into social issues. He said that brands can’t just start talking when it’s convenient, especially when they wade into topics they never previously championed like racial justice. “Don’t say nothing, if you haven’t said anything before,” Thacker said.

In those cases, the best a brand can do is listen, and donate their platforms to voices that understand the issues, Thacker added.

Read more SXSW news from Ad Age.

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

SXSW Day 2: Diversity, drones and TikTok

SXSW Day 2: Diversity, drones and TikTok
4 SXSW NFT projects brands need to know—and one bonk

4 SXSW NFT projects brands need to know—and one bonk

Small brands reveal TikTok viral commerce secrets at SXSW

Small brands reveal TikTok viral commerce secrets at SXSW
SXSW Day 1: A cold, quiet day in Austin

SXSW Day 1: A cold, quiet day in Austin
Meta’s metaverse will fail, and other Scott Galloway predictions at SXSW

Meta’s metaverse will fail, and other Scott Galloway predictions at SXSW
Metaverse and NFT hype lure marketers back to SXSW

Metaverse and NFT hype lure marketers back to SXSW
How a TikTok video changed Arby's marketing, and other brand stories from SXSW

How a TikTok video changed Arby's marketing, and other brand stories from SXSW
SXSW builds a virtual Austin

SXSW builds a virtual Austin