Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024

Ad Age scoured the world of advertising to select individuals who pushed their companies and clients forward, and each has a claim to technological achievement in fields that matter in marketing. One chief marketing officer discovered the formula for connecting luxury to lifetime value, using data to foster customer loyalty and to boost sales. A VP of generative AI made the list for work that helped a classic brand stay at the forefront of creativity. This technologist saw how generative AI could hand marketing power to the masses, giving everyday consumers a voice in the brand’s story.

The world of ad tech is also prominent in the Tech Power List, with SSPs, DSPs, IDs, CTVs and all the acronyms for an altered digital ad landscape. One of the honorees helped lead the connected TV ad revolution at one of the biggest streamers, building a $4 billion ad business annually. Another ad tech leader from one of the major internet companies helped meld new AI-powered products with retail media.



Read about each of this year’s Tech Power List honorees

The tech honors come at an important time for adland, as brands, advertisers and platforms deal with forces that are more uncontrollable than ever. AI hit the industry like a wrecking ball, challenging notions of creativity. It has caused rifts between creative purists and technological idealists. Beyond AI, there are debates about privacy throughout the internet, and how companies use data. And there continues to be the need for companies to navigate these high-tech winds with an eye toward fairness and inclusion, to lift up people rather than isolate and harm them.

One name on the list used his life savings to found a company that helps brands shed their biases and message to multicultural audiences. The company quickly soared to $2 million in annual revenue.

Meanwhile, other dignitaries on the list are working on the next computing platforms in VR and gaming, playgrounds where brands are stretching their imaginations.

We also asked each honoree to share their insights into the biggest challenges facing their industries; what inspires them; their favorite podcasts or TikTok accounts to follow; and what piece of tech they absolutely could not live without. Without giving away too much more, we honor the people on the Ad Age Tech Power List 2024 for their roles in shaping the future of advertising.