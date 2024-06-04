Special Report: Tech Power List

Adventr’s Devo Harris is shaking up video advertising with voice engagement

The video tech startup CEO is named to Ad Age’s 2024 Tech Power List
By Asa Hiken. Published on June 04, 2024.
Harris believes that voice functionality can shake up video advertising.

Credit: Adventr

Over the past year, Devo Harris, founder and CEO of video tech startup Adventr, has had much to celebrate—including doubling the size of his team and raising $8 million in new funding. Adventr, which specializes in marketing technology that helps brands create interactive media, also delivered voice-controlled ads last year, a key part of its product roadmap. 

“People are looking for solutions to make their video more dynamic and relevant,” Harris told Ad Age. 

Harris had realized that voice functionality, while influencing technologies such as smartphones and TVs, had yet to really shake up video advertising. So, last year, Adventr launched SmartListen, which enables consumers to speak to video ads. The ads can become voice-activated quizzes, tutorial, tours and product demonstrations. 

Marketers such as Lavazza, NBCUniversal, H&M and 23andMe have tried SmartListen, and more opportunities will arise, too, as Adventr expands the features in interactive video to facilitate commerce and more.

The reason Harris expresses optimism about Adventr’s interactive approach? He’s seen interactivity, streaming video and shopping succeed all over the web. “If you take the tenets of the internet to your media, of course it’s going to work,” Harris said.

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

A one-size-fits-all approach to media which leads to low engagement and low ad efficacy.

How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?

Our solutions use first-party data and real-time input to personalize content for every single viewer, turning video from an awareness tool to a conversion tool.

What piece of technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone?

My laptop. I’m the guy in the restaurant or bar going to town working on my laptop.

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?

Call me basic, but I’m a fan of the All-In podcast with Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg.

Headshot of Asa Hiken
Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter for Ad Age covering Web3, AI and other emerging spaces.

Follow
