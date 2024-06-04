Adventr’s Devo Harris is shaking up video advertising with voice engagement

Over the past year, Devo Harris, founder and CEO of video tech startup Adventr, has had much to celebrate—including doubling the size of his team and raising $8 million in new funding. Adventr, which specializes in marketing technology that helps brands create interactive media, also delivered voice-controlled ads last year, a key part of its product roadmap.

“People are looking for solutions to make their video more dynamic and relevant,” Harris told Ad Age.

Harris had realized that voice functionality, while influencing technologies such as smartphones and TVs, had yet to really shake up video advertising. So, last year, Adventr launched SmartListen, which enables consumers to speak to video ads. The ads can become voice-activated quizzes, tutorial, tours and product demonstrations.

Marketers such as Lavazza, NBCUniversal, H&M and 23andMe have tried SmartListen, and more opportunities will arise, too, as Adventr expands the features in interactive video to facilitate commerce and more.

The reason Harris expresses optimism about Adventr’s interactive approach? He’s seen interactivity, streaming video and shopping succeed all over the web. “If you take the tenets of the internet to your media, of course it’s going to work,” Harris said.