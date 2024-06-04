Larry Adams is using AI to eliminate racial bias in advertising campaigns

Larry Adams has held multiple executive roles at companies including AT&T, WarnerMedia, Mindshare, Vimeo, HBO Max and DirecTV. Despite that success, Adams said he still felt like an outsider and wanted to do more to show the importance of inclusion in advertising.

“I was always the guy in the room that got asked, ‘What do you think of this ad?’ Or, ‘What do you think of this idea?’ And I was supposed to represent all people of color from every walk of life,” Adams said. “What I say matters, but really it doesn’t, because it immediately gets discounted because I’m not like everyone else.”

So in 2022, Adams used funds from his 401(k) to launch XStereotype, an AI platform that can gather insights about identifying racial bias and risk factors for any concept, script, campaign or message. Revenue grew from $20,000 in the company’s first year to $2 million in 2023. It now has 30 clients including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, American Express, FanDuel, Group Black, 3M, Chipotle and Bob Evans, as well as marketing agencies and content producers.

The company has also worked on multiple political campaigns for politicians such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who won the election last year after XStereotype helped analyze how multicultural audiences would react to the Johnson campaign’s political ads and messaging.

Adams says that the purchase intent scores for XStereotype’s clients have improved by 10% across the board for ads that received high inclusion scores. Adams also partnered with Whoopi Goldberg to launch BLKFAM, a new streaming platform for the Black American family, in February.