How Stephanie Latham is building out Roblox’s immersive ad offerings

Since Stephanie Latham joined Roblox last October as VP of global partnerships, she has helped scale the platform into a multipronged advertising wellspring.

Her core contribution has been immersive ads, which are placed within Roblox experiences and are expanding to include different media and formats. Portal ads, for example, transport users into branded experiences, while in-game video ads will promote offline products and services.

But like most Gen Zers, Roblox users aren’t interested in traditional ads, so Roblox is focusing on developing more innovative ways to package brand messaging.

“How do we ensure it’s immersive and additive and not disruptive?” Latham said.

Brands including e.l.f. Cosmetics, Lamborghini and Hilton Hotels have leveraged their virtual worlds for promotional activities in ways that only Roblox can deliver. Hilton, for example, tied up with Paris Hilton’s “Slivingland” experience to offer users actual loyalty points for its hotels.

The next focus for Latham and Roblox is connecting real-world commerce to the platform’s virtual advertising opportunities. “Imagine building a burrito and then having it delivered to your door,” she said.