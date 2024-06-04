Tanja Mimica almost missed her ad tech calling before building a demand-side ad platform

Tanja Mimica, VP of Activate at PubMatic, the supply-side ad platform, was almost going to get into pet-care technology before her ad tech calling led her to build a demand-side ad platform called Martin. In 2022, PubMatic bought the DSP, which Mimica co-founded, and it is now a key tool for the ad tech provider in its transition to a post-cookie advertising world and its entry into connected TV ad deals.

PubMatic is one of those SSPs that has been evolving with the changes to online data, such as Apple’s anti-tracking restrictions on Safari browsers and iPhones; soon, similar changes will come to Google’s ad ecosystem.

“What’s been really exciting and challenging is taking a company like PubMatic, which has traditionally been an SSP, and introducing buy-side tech into it,” Mimica said.

Last year, PubMatic turned Martin into Activate, a service for advertisers and agencies to measure campaigns across publishers and connected TV. “Our vision and mission at Activate is to bring buyers and publishers closer together and to then break down some of those walls in the traditional programmatic supply chain,” Mimica said.

Activate is an example of how ad tech vendors are developing tools for advertisers to create efficiency in programmatic advertising. Activate works with approximately 50 brands and agencies on campaigns through PubMatic, and the technology is geared toward supply path optimization, which is a hot topic in an ad industry that wants more control over digital campaigns.

“That’s driven by this desire to get closer to the publisher to regain control of their supply chain and their buying paths,” Mimica said.