LiveRamp's Travis Clinger wants to take programmatic advertising beyond cookies

The chief connectivity and ecosystem officer is named to Ad Age's 2024 Tech Power List
By Garett Sloane. Published on June 04, 2024.
Travis Clinger says that even without cookies, up to 40% of traffic could be authenticated on the open web.

Credit: LiveRamp

Travis Clinger, chief connectivity and ecosystem officer at LiveRamp, is making strides in the crucial ad tech areas of identity and data solutions. As the industry deals with data signal loss, advertisers are turning to ad IDs, such as LiveRamp’s RampID, Unified ID 2.0, Yahoo ConnectID and others, which are ways for marketers to target internet users across publishers as cookies and other trackers go away.

LiveRamp is a prominent player in the post-cookie landscape, as Google plans to shut down cookies next year, and Apple already restricts them on Safari and limits data-sharing on iPhones.

LiveRamp has what it calls Authenticated Traffic Solutions, which are part of the post-cookie programmatic road map, to ensure advertisers can still reach consumers. “We believe that publishers can get somewhere in the neighborhood of 20% to 40% of their impressions authenticated,” Clinger said, “and that that’s going to have the highest-performing CPMs. That inventory is going to be omnichannel and it’s going to be able to perform like the walled gardens do.”

LiveRamp recently began experimenting with Google’s PAIR—publisher advertiser identity reconciliation—which allowed advertisers on Google’s Display and Video 360 demand-side platform to target programmatic ads without cookies. “This lets DV360, the world’s largest DSP, to transact on authenticated identity,” Clinger said. “So, what’s cool about [Authenticated Traffic Solutions] is every major DSP buys on RampID. The Trade Desk transacts on RampID; Yahoo transacts on RampID; Xandr, Amazon; and then with PAIR plus ATS, you add in DV360.”

Last year, LiveRamp tested PAIR with a campaign for Omni Hotels and Resorts. The campaign ran through Google’s DV360, without using cookies or device IDs, and saw four times the conversion rate compared to campaigns that used cookies, according to a LiveRamp case study.

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

The biggest technological challenge facing our sector is also the biggest technological challenge facing all of advertising: maintaining connection to end customers in the face of mounting signal loss, including the final deprecation of the third-party cookie planned next year. Beyond its many flaws, the third-party cookie provided a common infrastructure that helped build the internet as we know it today, including signals needed for engaging, personalized marketing and experiences. There is not a single part of the ecosystem that signal loss and third-party cookie deprecation will not affect, and the effects will be even more profound for those that are waiting on making their transition away from these outdated solutions.

How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?

Fortunately, LiveRamp has done a lot of the hardest work to set the ecosystem up for completing the successful transition away from third-party cookies later in 2024, including helping companies to build their first-party data using identity strategies. In the near-term, we’re focused on breaking through to the companies in various corners of the ecosystem that haven’t made their shift away from cookies yet, in order to help them make the transition.

What piece of technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone? 

I spend a lot of time traveling across the globe to meet with the valued nodes of our network and to co-develop solutions to drive their performance to the next level. I could not do this without the help of noise-canceling headphones, which make the travel and flights that much more enjoyable.

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?

Along the same lines of making travel more enjoyable with noise-canceling headphones, Netflix is a staple of my media diet. After all, getting there is just half the job. When you take a 10-hour flight, or longer, there’s going to be some jet lag involved, and Netflix is a reliable partner when you’re awake at odd hours in a different country.

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age's technology, digital and media reporter.

 

