LiveRamp’s Travis Clinger wants to take programmatic advertising beyond cookies

Travis Clinger, chief connectivity and ecosystem officer at LiveRamp, is making strides in the crucial ad tech areas of identity and data solutions. As the industry deals with data signal loss, advertisers are turning to ad IDs, such as LiveRamp’s RampID, Unified ID 2.0, Yahoo ConnectID and others, which are ways for marketers to target internet users across publishers as cookies and other trackers go away.

LiveRamp is a prominent player in the post-cookie landscape, as Google plans to shut down cookies next year, and Apple already restricts them on Safari and limits data-sharing on iPhones.

LiveRamp has what it calls Authenticated Traffic Solutions, which are part of the post-cookie programmatic road map, to ensure advertisers can still reach consumers. “We believe that publishers can get somewhere in the neighborhood of 20% to 40% of their impressions authenticated,” Clinger said, “and that that’s going to have the highest-performing CPMs. That inventory is going to be omnichannel and it’s going to be able to perform like the walled gardens do.”

LiveRamp recently began experimenting with Google’s PAIR—publisher advertiser identity reconciliation—which allowed advertisers on Google’s Display and Video 360 demand-side platform to target programmatic ads without cookies. “This lets DV360, the world’s largest DSP, to transact on authenticated identity,” Clinger said. “So, what’s cool about [Authenticated Traffic Solutions] is every major DSP buys on RampID. The Trade Desk transacts on RampID; Yahoo transacts on RampID; Xandr, Amazon; and then with PAIR plus ATS, you add in DV360.”

Last year, LiveRamp tested PAIR with a campaign for Omni Hotels and Resorts. The campaign ran through Google’s DV360, without using cookies or device IDs, and saw four times the conversion rate compared to campaigns that used cookies, according to a LiveRamp case study.