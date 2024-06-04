Special Report: Tech Power List

Firework’s Vincent Yang is reinventing online shopping behind AI and ‘conversational commerce’

The co-founder and CEO is named to Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024
By Jon Springer. Published on June 04, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

Yang's video commerce solutions are transforming online stores into connected virtual experiences.

Credit: Firework

Firework is gaining acclaim for eye-popping tech innovations such as video commerce in which lifelike AI avatars talk shoppers through a sale. But for Vincent Yang, Firework’s co-founder and CEO, an underappreciated challenge of such futuristic shopping tech is building it on material—the website—that is still stuck in the 20th century. “I feel like it is the biggest hidden secret that nobody is really tackling,” Yang said.

Video commerce, content commerce and conversational commerce are Firework’s contributions to moving web-based shopping into the future, where retailers stand a better chance against sticky apps such as TikTok, which have also become merchants.

Firework most recently launched AVA, an AI-generated video sales assistant. Powered by Firework’s proprietary large language model, AVA manifests as a lifelike digital human avatar serving as an always-available, brand and product expert that can answer questions, offer guidance based on past purchase behavior and demo products in real time—transforming online stores into connected virtual experiences.

Clients of Firework include Victoria’s Secret, The Fresh Market, Sam’s Club, Gap, Condé Nast, NBCUniversal and American Express. What they have in common, Yang said, is a thirst for personalization at scale.

“Every brand wants to engage with their consumers online in a deeper way, in a meaningful way, in a personalized way,” he said. “So how do we offer a personalized engagement or shopping experience but at a massive scale? That’s where I think conversational commerce can click. You have a million people on a website, you can talk to a million digital humans, with a million different experiences that fit your needs. That’s what we can achieve.”

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology and why?

The technical challenge is the current limitation of a website that is text- and image-driven. There’s gaps—(e-retailers) are not really able to realize the power of the website because the conversion rate is too low, the repeat purchase is too low. Consumers on average spend 40 seconds on a website compared to 19 minutes on TikTok every single day. It’s a very big issue.

How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?

The way to bridge the gap is video. AI-generated content is the future, and personalized connections.

What piece of technology could you absolutely not live without, besides your phone?

I use a foldable. I spend about 30 minutes every morning reading books and taking notes. I will also say my Kindle is one that I just cannot live without. Reading and taking notes is something I do every day.

What's your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?

I do not have TikTok on my phone. I also don’t have Instagram, and I don’t have Twitter. I’m not really engaged in traditional social media. I do consume a lot of podcasts. I follow two types of podcasts, one is the typical entrepreneurial story type like “How I Built This.” I also listen to a few podcasts that talk about self-hypnosis. There’s one called “The Hypnotist.” It’s not weird or magical. It helps you to rest very well, and unconsciously beat certain habits. I use that on an almost daily basis.

See Ad Age’s Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer covers sports marketing and beverage marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Maryland.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

2024 Ad Age Tech Power List
Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024

Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024
Lisa Utzschneider extends IAS reach to TikTok, AI and misinformation detection

Lisa Utzschneider extends IAS reach to TikTok, AI and misinformation detection
Pratik Thakar is revamping Coca-Cola Co.’s brand marketing with generative AI

Pratik Thakar is revamping Coca-Cola Co.’s brand marketing with generative AI
Meta Reality Labs’ Shachar Scott is marketing the future of computing

Meta Reality Labs’ Shachar Scott is marketing the future of computing
Stephan Pretorius brokers deals and launches AI tools that are transforming how WPP operates

Stephan Pretorius brokers deals and launches AI tools that are transforming how WPP operates
Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI

Billion Dollar Boy’s Becky Owen is infusing influencer marketing with generative AI
Critical Mass’ William Mincy leverages 3D realism to build client assets

Critical Mass’ William Mincy leverages 3D realism to build client assets