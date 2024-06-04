Firework’s Vincent Yang is reinventing online shopping behind AI and ‘conversational commerce’

Firework is gaining acclaim for eye-popping tech innovations such as video commerce in which lifelike AI avatars talk shoppers through a sale. But for Vincent Yang, Firework’s co-founder and CEO, an underappreciated challenge of such futuristic shopping tech is building it on material—the website—that is still stuck in the 20th century. “I feel like it is the biggest hidden secret that nobody is really tackling,” Yang said.

Video commerce, content commerce and conversational commerce are Firework’s contributions to moving web-based shopping into the future, where retailers stand a better chance against sticky apps such as TikTok, which have also become merchants.

Firework most recently launched AVA, an AI-generated video sales assistant. Powered by Firework’s proprietary large language model, AVA manifests as a lifelike digital human avatar serving as an always-available, brand and product expert that can answer questions, offer guidance based on past purchase behavior and demo products in real time—transforming online stores into connected virtual experiences.

Clients of Firework include Victoria’s Secret, The Fresh Market, Sam’s Club, Gap, Condé Nast, NBCUniversal and American Express. What they have in common, Yang said, is a thirst for personalization at scale.

“Every brand wants to engage with their consumers online in a deeper way, in a meaningful way, in a personalized way,” he said. “So how do we offer a personalized engagement or shopping experience but at a massive scale? That’s where I think conversational commerce can click. You have a million people on a website, you can talk to a million digital humans, with a million different experiences that fit your needs. That’s what we can achieve.”