Critical Mass’ William Mincy leverages 3D realism to build client assets

In order to represent a theoretical car designed to keep Black drivers safe from disproportionate searches and stoppages by police, Critical Mass needed to design a model as if it actually existed. That’s where William Mincy came in.

Mincy, director of technology at the Calgary, Canada-based digital agency, used Unreal Engine and other rendering tools to create a photorealistic 3D version of the “DWB” (Driving While Black) vehicle for an ad. The intentionally spartan car, built for the Courageous Conversation Global Foundation, features transparent doors and lacks a glove compartment and trunk—all of which are meant to indicate the ways that Black drivers face heightened scrutiny and danger.

The realism of the ad—which evokes that of an actual auto commercial—“lends itself well to what the car is supposed to highlight,” Mincy said.

The DWB project is just one example of how Mincy is leading Critical Mass’ 3D practice, using rendering technology to build realistic and customized assets for clients. Critical Mass focuses on using innovation to achieve desired outcomes for brands such as Mars and BMW, as well as pro bono clients including Courageous Conversation Global Foundation.

And in work for a global CPG brand, Mincy recently turned his attention to generative AI, integrating its capabilities into workflows in order to develop a bevy of creative concepts.

“We can provide much more content to satisfy our clients’ needs and give them the most important thing: time,” Mincy said.