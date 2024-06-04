How Chris Duffey builds partnerships for Adobe’s AI offerings

For Chris Duffey, work has taken on a new level of activity since late fall of 2022. “I’ve never been more exhausted but energized at the same time,” he said.

This is because Duffey, who leads strategic development of emerging solutions at Adobe, is focused primarily on building enterprise partnerships for the software giant’s generative AI products, including GenStudio, its intelligence platform, and Firefly, the image model that underlies GenStudio.

Firefly and its adjacent applications have become some of the most recognizable AI technology in the enterprise space, a feat to which Duffey has contributed through keynote speeches, thought leadership and dealmaking.

Yet although generative AI has been Duffey’s focus for over a year now, how he’s selling Adobe’s products is evolving just as quickly as the technology itself. Gains in efficiency are now table stakes, he said, as the conversation has shifted to showing prospective clients what they can do now that they’ve been freed up from long-held tasks.

“This time last year, we were applying generative AI to a traditional modality; now we’re focusing on creating a new reality,” Duffey said.