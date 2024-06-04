Special Report: Tech Power List

How Chris Duffey builds partnerships for Adobe’s AI offerings

The strategic development manager is named to Ad Age’s 2024 Tech Power List
By Asa Hiken. Published on June 04, 2024.
2024 Ad Age Tech Power List

How Chris Duffey is selling Adobe’s products is evolving as quickly as the technology itself.

Credit: Adobe

For Chris Duffey, work has taken on a new level of activity since late fall of 2022. “I’ve never been more exhausted but energized at the same time,” he said.

This is because Duffey, who leads strategic development of emerging solutions at Adobe, is focused primarily on building enterprise partnerships for the software giant’s generative AI products, including GenStudio, its intelligence platform, and Firefly, the image model that underlies GenStudio.

Firefly and its adjacent applications have become some of the most recognizable AI technology in the enterprise space, a feat to which Duffey has contributed through keynote speeches, thought leadership and dealmaking.

Yet although generative AI has been Duffey’s focus for over a year now, how he’s selling Adobe’s products is evolving just as quickly as the technology itself. Gains in efficiency are now table stakes, he said, as the conversation has shifted to showing prospective clients what they can do now that they’ve been freed up from long-held tasks.

“This time last year, we were applying generative AI to a traditional modality; now we’re focusing on creating a new reality,” Duffey said.

See Ad Age's Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?

In the fields of advertising, marketing and technology, one of the biggest challenges is to balance innovation with the ethical use of data, particularly in the context of generative AI’s proliferation. As we continue to push the limits of creativity and automation, data privacy and ethical standards become crucial. Rapid advances in AI technology require thoughtful measures to protect consumer data, ensure transparent and fair use and maintain trust and compliance in the ever-changing digital landscape.

How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?

Our strategy at Adobe to address these challenges is to leverage an Ethical AI Framework based on the following core principles: accountability, responsibility and transparency. These guiding principles aim to integrate ethical considerations into every phase of AI development and deployment. By incorporating guidelines of accountability, responsibility and transparency from the conceptual stage, we seek not only to comply with global data protection laws but also to set an example for the ethical use of AI in creative processes. This proactive approach ensures that our innovations empower users, respect privacy and promote inclusivity.

What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?  

My media diet includes a range of sources—everything from podcasts, documentaries, books and social media, yet publications continue to be my go-to, such as Wired, The Verge and Ad Age. They stand out for their cutting-edge reporting and in-depth analysis of technology and its implications for industry and society. Their exploration of future technologies and digital culture provides crucial insights and foresight that are indispensable for anyone navigating the fast-paced world of tech and marketing innovation. Notably, I have been reading Ad Age daily since college.

Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most? 

Ada Lovelace, often recognized as the first computer programmer, has been an inspiration in my technological journey. Her visionary work in the mid-1800s laid the foundation for computational theories that would eventually evolve into modern computing. Lovelace’s ability to see beyond mere calculations and envision machines creating art and music mirrors the interdisciplinary approach I strive to embody at the intersection of AI and creativity.

See Ad Age's Tech Power List honoring marketing leaders

Headshot of Asa Hiken
Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter for Ad Age covering Web3, AI and other emerging spaces.

Follow View all articles by this author
