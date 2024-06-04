How Chris Duffey builds partnerships for Adobe’s AI offerings

What is the biggest technological challenge facing your sector of advertising and technology, and why?
In the fields of advertising, marketing and technology, one of the biggest challenges is to balance innovation with the ethical use of data, particularly in the context of generative AI’s proliferation. As we continue to push the limits of creativity and automation, data privacy and ethical standards become crucial. Rapid advances in AI technology require thoughtful measures to protect consumer data, ensure transparent and fair use and maintain trust and compliance in the ever-changing digital landscape.
How are you preparing to overcome this challenge?
Our strategy at Adobe to address these challenges is to leverage an Ethical AI Framework based on the following core principles: accountability, responsibility and transparency. These guiding principles aim to integrate ethical considerations into every phase of AI development and deployment. By incorporating guidelines of accountability, responsibility and transparency from the conceptual stage, we seek not only to comply with global data protection laws but also to set an example for the ethical use of AI in creative processes. This proactive approach ensures that our innovations empower users, respect privacy and promote inclusivity.
What’s your favorite blog, TikTok account, podcast or any must-follows in your media diet?
My media diet includes a range of sources—everything from podcasts, documentaries, books and social media, yet publications continue to be my go-to, such as Wired, The Verge and Ad Age. They stand out for their cutting-edge reporting and in-depth analysis of technology and its implications for industry and society. Their exploration of future technologies and digital culture provides crucial insights and foresight that are indispensable for anyone navigating the fast-paced world of tech and marketing innovation. Notably, I have been reading Ad Age daily since college.
Who is your technological hero, alive or from the past, who inspired you the most?
Ada Lovelace, often recognized as the first computer programmer, has been an inspiration in my technological journey. Her visionary work in the mid-1800s laid the foundation for computational theories that would eventually evolve into modern computing. Lovelace’s ability to see beyond mere calculations and envision machines creating art and music mirrors the interdisciplinary approach I strive to embody at the intersection of AI and creativity.