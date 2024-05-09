16 next gen media buyers to know—and what they want from TV advertising

Sarah Cobuzzi

Associate director, video investment, PHD

As more streamers attempt to drive viewership to their ad tiers, Sarah Cobuzzi said it’s an exciting time for advertisers to get creative with their TV ads. While digital formats such as pause ads, which places brands onscreen when a show is paused, or binge ads, which allow one advertiser to sponsor an ad-free watch session, are table stakes, Cobuzzi said the limited breaks in streaming offer marketers new ways to think about reaching TV audiences.

And the idea extends beyond just the creative itself. Cobuzzi said tech and data companies have become just as important as the media companies themselves and wants to see more attention given to them. In March, measurement company VideoAmp hosted an upfront-esque presentation in New York. “It was the first time that I had seen a data company come in and build a presentation exactly how you would see like an NBCU upfront presentation,” Cobuzzi said. “They presented who they are, why they are important, case studies and why advertisers should be leveraging them and the benefit there is in the marketplace.”

Cobuzzi said there’s a benefit to new players in TV advertising playing ball in traditional spaces. For example, this year’s TV upfront week includes presentations from Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Netflix alongside Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. That competition benefits advertisers because “it forces the digital partners’ hand to think on an upfront basis,” said Cobuzzi.

“A lot of times, we get sent last-minute opportunities, and we already went through the upfront and know where everything’s landing,” said Cobuzzi. The upfront “forces partners to think how they can partner with advertisers over the next year, not just the next few months.”