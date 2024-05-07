Amazon Prime Video unveils shoppable, pause and trivia ad formats ahead of its upfront debut

Unlike other streaming platforms that have featured QR codes or shoppable ad experiences that push to the viewer’s mobile device, Prime Video will enable checkout with the TV remote.

During Prime Video commercial breaks, advertisers will be able to serve shoppable carousel ads, showing multiple Amazon products for the viewer to scroll through and add to their Amazon cart. Prime Video’s addition of pause ads also comes with an added layer of interactivity: While pausing a show, movie or live sporting event will conjure an ad in the same way many streamers now do, Amazon’s will feature an additional button to add the promoted product to the viewer’s cart or email the listing details. Ad breaks where the user answers sponsored trivia questions will also include an add-to-cart button or the opportunity to earn rewards or shopping credits for interaction.

“Amazon’s engagement with consumers throughout the funnel is unique,” said Geoffrey Calabrese, chief investment officer for OMG North America, in a statement. “With the ad innovations we are seeing from inside of their streaming offering, our clients are now able to test and learn at scale the true power of streaming TV.”