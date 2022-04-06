AMC Networks brings shoppable ads to the upfronts

AMC Networks will take shoppable ad opportunities out to the marketplace during this year's upfronts as it looks to drive commerce in TV.

The shoppable feature is part of the network group's so-called "TEAL" offering, an acronym that stands for "technology enabled, audience led." Essentially, the tool is a collection of digital ad products that, aside from shoppable ads, includes interactive overlays, product integrations and sponsorship of a limited commercial experience.

AMC will debut its first shoppable experience during the digital series, "Show Me More: Killing Eve," a behind-the-scenes companion for the show, in collaboration with Hunter Boots. The footwear brand partnered with the Sandra Oh-starring series on a line of boots earlier this year and will feature products during the show, with the opportunity for viewers to make a purchase directly with their remote controls.

