AMC Networks unveils new ad formats, free creative services in response to pandemic
AMC Networks is offering creative and production capabilities through its new branded content studio free of charge to any brand that comes on board during the pandemic. The move is part of AMC’s broader upfront offerings, which are being released digitally to agencies and marketers as TV networks rethink how they go to market in the current environment.
With networks no longer planning to host typical upfront presentations in the usual spring timeframe, AMC built a digital hub to house its initiatives, which includes a library of AMC Networks' original content, programming calendars, advanced advertising capabilities and partnership opportunities around each show.
The network group is highlighting several partner solutions tied to COVID-19. These include "super pods," which are long-form commercials for brand films that can premiere within original series and prime-time films; and "applauding the heroes," where brands can join AMC Networks each night at 7 p.m., across all its platforms, to honor essential workers as they change shifts. There’s also "peaceful postcards," which are custom creative pieces built for brands that need timelier assets in response to industry changes. These can be turned around within 24 hours.
AMC Networks, which includes WeTV, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV as well as the flagship channel, is also creating new programming formats in response to the crisis, with easy on-ramps for advertiser categories looking to highlight products during this time.
Last week, for example, AMC announced “Friday Night In with The Morgans,” a weekly, half-hour video-chat-based show, hosted by “The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan from their farm in upstate New York.
AMC is the latest TV group positioning itself to help marketers navigate the crisis. Last week NBCUniversal outlined efforts to become more of a consultant to marketers, helping them craft messages and position products to capitalize on the move to e-commerce. NBCU is also introducing new commerce technologies, waiving technology fees and opening up more creative services without the associated fees.