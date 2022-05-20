Best and worst of TV upfronts 2022

Most exhausted bit

Everybody had a COVID-19 joke. It was a huge play during Kimmel’s stand-up (as well as the reason he wasn’t in attendance in person). “I’m alive right now—I’m about three miles away from a place where people don’t care about COVID: Fox,” Kimmel said. “I mean, I’m bummed about this, I really don’t like doing this remotely—I don’t mean remotely, like on Zoom. I mean, I don’t remotely like doing this. But what the hell?”

Later, Colbert would joke at Paramount’s upfront that Kimmel stole his bit, as the comic has tested positive for COVID-19 twice. He told the audience that he could “lick each and everyone one of you” and avoid contracting the virus again, given his acquired immunity.

Best upfronts parties

There were three “official” evening parties in total—one Monday evening hosted by Fox, Disney’s post-event cocktail reception on Tuesday (many executives weren’t present—they zipped away almost immediately after the event) and a event from Paramount following its presentation at Carnegie Hall.

Paramount closed out Wednesday evening with a banger. The company held its party at a venue about a 10-minute walk from its upfront. Executives were present to schmooze with guests in a five-story interactive space with food and bars available throughout. The event played on legacy department stores, and sources told Ad Age the event took months to plan. (It succeeded.)

Univision hosted a lively celebration following its upfront at New York’s Javits Center. For a party thrown before 1 p.m., Univision pulled it off spectacularly. As music blared over the speakers in the event space, attendees swarmed the bar and food stations, which featured made-to-order tacos as well as tiny burgers with sides of fries (a recurring menu item at this year’s upfronts).