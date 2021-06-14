Special Report: TV Upfront

Disney sees more than 40% of upfront ad commitments go to streaming

TV networks mark end of upfront ad haggle
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 14, 2021.
Credit: Disney

Disney saw more than 40% of its total ad commitments in this year’s negotiations go toward digital and streaming, the Mouse House announced today. 

This is the latest indication of the shift in the TV landscape and how advertisers are looking to play in the space. 

The upfront marketplace moved briskly this year as marketers that sat out of negotiations last year in the wake of the pandemic are eager to put down dollars this year. 

Both Disney and NBCUniversal said they saw robust demand in this year’s ad haggle. Disney reported a double-digit increase in the cost to reach 1,000 viewers, an industry standard known as CPMs, across all broadcast day parts, cable and all major sports, which includes College Football, National Football Association and National Basketball Association, as well as a double-digit increase in volume. 

Diversity and inclusion were a meaningful part of Disney’s upfront pitch last month, with the media behemoth highlighting new opportunities to partner with brands to reach more diverse audiences and speak more authentically to diverse communities. To this end, the company said is secured “significant” DE&I commitments from every major agency holding company, in addition to retail and financial services brands, that exceed Disney’s year-one goal. 

Disney reported strength in consumer packaged goods, financial services, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, retail, technology and telecommunications, and travel and leisure categories. 

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell today announced at Credit Suisse’s 23rd Annual Communications Conference that the entertainment giant has officially completed its upfront, calling it “the strongest upfront I think probably in the history of NBCUniversal,” but did not provide details on deal-making. 

Last week, The CW also wrapped its negotiations, according to people familiar with the situation.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

