Disney's upfront ad sales net $9 billion

On the specific reach of Disney+ compared to other digital platforms, a Disney spokesperson told Ad Age that “all of our addressable platforms have very complementary audiences and offer complementary scale as well…We've got so much momentum around our addressable platforms that Disney+ just added to that excitement and adds to the tremendous scale that we're able to provide to our clients.”

Disney declined to provide the total revenue of last year’s upfront negotiations but reported increased revenue across properties. Other drivers for its strong performance this year include live events as well as its addressable ad offerings, for which Disney recently announced a partnership with the Trade Desk.

The Mouse House reported a double-digit increase for the cost of advertising per 1,000 viewers it reaches, an industry metric called CPM, on linear channels and a high single-digit increase in CPM for digital platforms. Disney specified that its sports programming also saw particular success, hitting double-digit increases in volume, noting its increased offering of women’s sports.

A buyer who participated in negotiations with Disney told Ad Age that this year’s negotiations were on par with last year’s. But the source noted the network’s emphasis on its sports programming as well as the debut of its highly-anticipated ad-supported streamer. “Disney + support clearly made a difference in helping the overall tone of the negotiations,” said the buyer.