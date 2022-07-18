Disney's upfront ad sales net $9 billion

The network reported strong performance from the Diversified Consumer Services, financial services, entertainment, pharmaceutical, sports gaming and travel & leisure categories, noting a similar spread in category interest for Disney+.
“Disney Advertising entered our 2022-2023 Upfront committed to executing on our strategic priorities—streaming, multicultural and inclusion, sports and entertainment—and we delivered,” said Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales at Disney Media and Entertainment, in a statement. “This marks a historic close to our strongest Upfront ever, totaling $9 billion.”
At this year’s upfront presentation, Ferro reported that the previous year had seen a record investment in Disney’s multicultural inclusion programs—over $100 million. She reported that the company’s goal was to triple that commitment in 2022.
A Disney spokesperson told Ad Age that as of writing, the company is “still working through that,” adding that “we did double the revenue from last year and we continue to grow it as we have ongoing conversations with our agencies and with our partners. This is a priority for the Disney organization and it will continue to be so.”