Disney’s upfront—takeaways from its pitch to advertisers

The media company also got a boost ahead of today’s upfront show thanks to a new Nielsen survey. The measurement company released the first edition of its “Media Distributor Gauge,” which ranks media companies by the percentage of total TV consumption they receive. Leading the pack for viewership in April is Disney, with 11.5%.

While Disney’s competitors, including NBCU and Amazon, zoomed through their sports segments in favor of their entertainment content, Disney committed segments to each of its major sports franchises. Throughout the show, athletes and ESPN talent discussed the NFL, NBA, college leagues and women’s basketball.

Disney also featured a showcase of its diverse-created and targeted content with Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Michelle Williams highlighting women-led programming from “The Kardashians” to the Onyx Collective, which promotes content from diverse creators.

Kimmel returns

Jimmy Kimmel returned to Disney’s upfront after being absent last year due to the Hollywood strikes, and having to video call into the 2022 presentation because he tested positive for COVID. The late-night host joked he couldn’t find a third excuse to miss the show this year.

Kimmel took cracks at Disney’s Ferro, joking she was “so excited about this after party. You’d think she’d never done cocaine before. I thought she was from Miami.” Kimmel also poked fun at Bob Iger’s intentions to sell its linear networks, saying it’s even more sad that no one wanted them.

Disney’s competitors weren’t safe, either. Kimmel ended the set with a prayer, requesting help for “Linda Yaccarino to sell something other than Cheech and Chong gummies on Twitter.”

Lastly, Kimmel pointed out the confusion around the current streaming marketplace. The comedian said Disney’s recently announced bundle with Max is like “when you’re freezing to death and have to crawl in a sleeping bag with your uncle so you don’t die.”

“I haven’t seen this much corporate camaraderie in this business since last summer when they all worked together to starve the writers,” said Kimmel.