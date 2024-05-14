Disney’s upfront—takeaways from its pitch to advertisers

Disney’s size was on full display during the Mouse House’s upfront show at New York’s Javits Center, as the Mouse House touted its size as an antidote for challenges in the advertising marketplace.
This aligns with the view of multiple media buyers, who ahead of upfront week predicted Disney would be one of the big winners due to its vast amount of content, platforms and media channels.
Disney showcased this breath with announcements on the next Marvel series, the star of “The Golden Bachelorette” and new sports analysts, as a barrage of celebrities from a “Star Wars” Wookiee to Kim Kardashian all graced the same stage.
And Disney is leaning into the strength of its size as it enters yet another challenged upfront market, where marketers are living by what Rita Ferro, president of Disney advertising, called the “fewer, deeper partnerships” mentality. Ferro added that although media buyers describe an ad market that mirrors last year’s softness, she sees a markedly better marketplace than during this time last year, citing the state of multi-year sports commitments from advertisers being more robust this year compared to last year.
“The growth areas [in the upfront] are sports and streaming,” Ferro told Ad Age. “I feel super confident in saying that no one this week will have the scale of sports and streaming that will be represented on [Disney’s] upfront stage.”