TV characters beloved by ad industry leaders when they were kids

Neil Heymann, global chief creative officer, Accenture Song

“My obsession with The Muppets started early in life. There was a warmth and irreverence there that I loved. The cast of characters covered such a range of personality types and all spoke to me in a different way. Even now, most days, I’m trying to get in touch with the unhinged confidence of my inner Gonzo, but more often than not I find myself just trying to manage the chaos like Kermit, or attempting to find comfort in awful jokes like Fozzie Bear. Wocka Wocka.”



Jennifer Aniston, actress, chief creative officer of Vital Proteins

“Oh my God, how do you decide that? There's so many. Mary Tyler Moore just pops into my head. Just a strong, confident, woman-on-the-go. I used to love Lucy, ‘I Love Lucy,’ as a kid. I wanted to be in ‘The Brady Bunch.’ I'm not choosing one. I guess I can't.”