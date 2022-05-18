TV characters beloved by ad industry leaders when they were kids

“You remember what it was like to be 15, right? Angela was the first teen character that wasn't traditionally pretty or perfect. She was complex - insecure, brave, frustrating, thoughtful, and wonderful all at once. She thought deeply about everything. I felt seen.”
John Petty, executive creative director at W+K: Will Smith, aka “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
On this side of The Oscars, this take is a bit controversial, but it’s, for me. The Philadelphia narrative obviously tugged at my heart strings, but it was the confidence he exuded in a foreign place that made him an admirable character. As an adolescent, I took that part for granted a bit. I just thought Will was the coolest to ever do it. Kick game was mean. His girlfriends had to be the baddest in the neighborhood. I mean ... Tyra Banks. Nia Long. Tisha Campbell. He dated them. I mean ... wow. He also wore his school uniform blazer inside out ... and was still somehow a dripfest. As an adult, especially at this particular moment in my life, I know how difficult it is to tap into that version of yourself when you’re mostly surrounded by people who either don’t understand that or don’t want you to carry yourself that way. Shout out to Will for putting a battery in my back, and neither one of us knowing it!”