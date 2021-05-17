How Fox will use NFTs to promote its new animated series 'Krapopolis'
Fox says its upcoming animated show “Krapopolis,” created by Dan Harmon, will be the first series “curated entirely on the blockchain.”
On Monday, Fox revealed new details about the animated show, and one of the attractions is its connection to the blockchain and NFT technology. The plans for “Krapopolis” were revealed as part of Fox’s upfronts presentation to advertisers, where Fox promoted its upcoming TV lineup for brands to consider.
“Krapopolis” is trying to generate interest and interactions among fans through NFTs—non-fungible tokens, which are one-of-a-kind digital goods that are “minted” through the blockchain, the same technology that creates cryptocurrencies. “Krapopolis,” which draws themes from Greek mythology, will turn characters and artwork into NFT collectibles.
“The company will launch a dedicated marketplace for 'Krapopolis' that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art, and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans,” Fox said in its announcement on Monday.
The NFT market has had a wild run since the end of last year, when the National Basketball Association started selling Top Shot cards, which are collectible virtual basketball moments. NFT artwork has traded for millions of dollars’ worth of Ethereum, the cryptocurrency that is similar to Bitcoin.
Brands, ad agencies and media companies have been trying to come up with consumer-facing uses for NFTs, too. Last week, Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia launched VeeFriends, offering 10,255 NFTs based on his character creations. Vaynerchuk raised more than $20 million in the first 24 hours, and the project was meant to showcase the possibilities for using the technology to engage a fanbase and build intellectual property through the blockchain.
There are concerns that the market for NFTs has created a bubble around an uncertain asset, but with major media companies like Fox Entertainment testing the technology, it shows there is mainstream interest in the market.
Media companies look at NFTs as a way to distribute content online in more secure ways. They also provide “smart contracts” that govern the sale of digital content. The creators of NFTs can build terms into the contracts that allow them to claim future profits when their NFTs are resold.
“Krapopolis” is one of Harmon’s biggest solo projects since co-creating the wildly popular “The Adventures of Rick and Morty” franchise. Justin Roiland, who co-created “Rick and Morty” with Harmon, has dipped into NFT markets, too. In January, Roiland sold NFT artwork, in the style of his animation, generating about $1.5 million.
Harmon’s “Krapopolis” was produced by Fox Entertainment and its animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.
