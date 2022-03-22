NBCUniversal unveils new data-driven ad formats

NBCUniversal unveiled today several new data-driven ad tools that allow brands to target viewers on Peacock based upon behaviors and tell sequential marketing messages. The suite is part of a series of rollouts NBCU made during its One22 developer conference.
Starting next month, brands can serve specific creative to audiences on Peacock based on their behavior, like how long they are watching, their appetite for binge-watching and their genre preferences. Dubbed "The Harmonizer," the purpose of the tool is to help brands show the right creative to the right viewer at the right time.
RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot