NBCUniversal unveils new data-driven ad formats

Brands will be able to tell sequential stories over time and target consumers on Peacock based on their behavior
By Asa Hiken. Published on March 22, 2022.
TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2022 Calendar
Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

NBCUniversal unveiled today several new data-driven ad tools that allow brands to target viewers on Peacock based upon behaviors and tell sequential marketing messages. The suite is part of a series of rollouts NBCU made during its One22 developer conference. 

Starting next month, brands can serve specific creative to audiences on Peacock based on their behavior, like how long they are watching, their appetite for binge-watching and their genre preferences. Dubbed "The Harmonizer," the purpose of the tool is to help brands show the right creative to the right viewer at the right time. 

NBCU also rolled out Sequential Storytelling, which starting this spring will help brands tell a story over time. Instead of serving one ad (or version of the ad) multiple times, brands can roll out subsequent ads that build off each other across NBCU's channels that target the same audience segment, which can be derived from the company's first-party identity platform, NBCUnified. 

The media company launched NBCUnified earlier this year, compiling data from its portfolio of networks, streaming services and theme parks. Last week, NBCU tapped Dentsu as the database’s first agency partner.

NBCU will also expand its checkout functionality to shoppable ads on Comcast’s Xfinity platform. While no official date for the rollout was given, in the future consumers will be able to complete a purchase by saying "shop" into their Xfinity remote. 

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

