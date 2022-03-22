NBCUniversal unveils new data-driven ad formats

NBCU also rolled out Sequential Storytelling, which starting this spring will help brands tell a story over time. Instead of serving one ad (or version of the ad) multiple times, brands can roll out subsequent ads that build off each other across NBCU's channels that target the same audience segment, which can be derived from the company's first-party identity platform, NBCUnified.

The media company launched NBCUnified earlier this year, compiling data from its portfolio of networks, streaming services and theme parks. Last week, NBCU tapped Dentsu as the database’s first agency partner.

NBCU will also expand its checkout functionality to shoppable ads on Comcast’s Xfinity platform. While no official date for the rollout was given, in the future consumers will be able to complete a purchase by saying "shop" into their Xfinity remote.

