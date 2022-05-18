Special Report: TV Upfront

Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed

The first presentation from the rebranded media giant relied on pre-recorded segments and glossed over the usual fall schedule
By Catie Keck. Published on May 18, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)
Credit: Paramount

Paramount’s breezy ad pitch was the antithesis to the CBS dog-and-pony shows of yore. 

Following a few days of lengthy ad pitches, Paramount decided to keep its presentation short with a “60 Minutes”-themed upfront at New York’s Carnegie Hall late Wednesday afternoon. The entertainment giant stressed repeatedly that it would not be holding its audience hostage for longer than an hour—though it did go slightly over.

It was the first upfront hoopla for the media giant under its new moniker after it rebranded from ViacomCBS in February. While the venue was the same as its pre-pandemic affair, the presentation itself looked different than its usual CBS-centric pitch. 

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

Paramount ad sales chief Jo Ann Ross didn’t don an LED dress or make an entrance through the ceiling, as she has done in prior years. The presentation relied heavily on pre-recorded segments; Fox similarly gathered marketing executives and agency leaders earlier this week to watch pre-taped videos with network executives. 

The format was a collection of interview segments (à la “60 Minutes”) and skits peppered with celebrity appearances by actors plugging shows. A sketch about Carnegie Hall being haunted—with Ross joking it was the reason Paramount could afford the venue—turned into an onstage musical number featuring the leads of the CBS sitcom “Ghosts,” while a fictional game show plugged metrics about streaming services Pluto and Paramount+.

As for the programming highlights during one of this week’s shortest presentations—fatigued buyers could be heard expressing their gratitude for the relative brevity—reality and unscripted featured heavily, following a similar trend from rivals NBCUniversal and Warner. Bros Discovery. “Yellowstone” and “1882” got ample attention, but the biggest star of Paramount’s event by far was Sylvester Stallone, who sent the audience into a roar of applause when he appeared onstage to plug his new series “Tulsa King.”

The company made a quick mention of its CBS fall primetime lineup; the Eye network historically spent the bulk of its presentation walking through every time slot. Fall schedules were downplayed this week, with most network groups glossing over or leaving them out entirely as they focused on their streaming efforts and content across channels.  

“The Late, Late Show” host James Corden, who will end his late-night talker next spring, acknowledged his impending departure. “I’ve loved being part of the CBS family. I love being part of the Viacom family. I love being part of the ViacomCBS family. I love being part of the Paramount Global family, and I love being part of whatever name they give us next week,” he riffed. 

More TV upfronts news
Warner Bros. Discovery heavily plugs unscripted in its first upfront
Catie Keck
Fall TV schedules downplayed as networks focus on streaming efforts
Parker Herren
Disney is mum on additional Disney+ ad plans during upfront event
Catie Keck

In this article:

Catie Keck

Catie Keck is a senior TV reporter at Ad Age. Previously, she was a staff reporter at The Verge and Gizmodo covering the tech and streaming spaces.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)

Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)
Warner Bros. Discovery heavily plugs unscripted in its first upfront

Warner Bros. Discovery heavily plugs unscripted in its first upfront
TV characters beloved by ad industry leaders when they were kids

TV characters beloved by ad industry leaders when they were kids
Fall TV schedules downplayed as networks focus on streaming efforts

Fall TV schedules downplayed as networks focus on streaming efforts
Why L'Oreal doubled spending on YouTube connected TV

Why L'Oreal doubled spending on YouTube connected TV
YouTube deploys ad frequency caps to woo TV dollars at Brandcast

YouTube deploys ad frequency caps to woo TV dollars at Brandcast

20220517_DisneyPlus_3x2.jpg

Disney is mum on additional Disney+ ad plans during upfront event
Upfronts 2022—Disney+ commits to showing fewer ads and Univision’s Speciale brings the moves

Upfronts 2022—Disney+ commits to showing fewer ads and Univision’s Speciale brings the moves