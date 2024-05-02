Sports advertising predictions—top trends to watch in the TV upfronts

Jeremy Carey, chief investment officer, Optimum Sports: In the history of women’s sports, we haven’t seen the financial impact to any given sport like we just witnessed with women’s basketball. Arguably, Caitlin Clark had a Tiger Woods-type impact on the sport, and did it in a way that lifted her sport faster than even Tiger was able to do and with more boats rising with the tide. The NCAA tournament didn’t just engage fans, it created new ones. I do believe there will be some fall off of this high, but nowhere near falling back to prior audience levels.

We are focused on understanding audiences better to make sure we can activate our brands better both inside and outside of the commercial pod. We’ve been using corporate partnerships to open new doors tied to in-content activation and we will continue to push the benefits to in-content marketing. Inside the commercial pod, live events are still driving incredible value. We are looking to these historic-scale events to work harder in the marketing mix.

The migration of consumers over to digital content consumption creates opportunity for us. However, it’s important to understand when dealing with live sports events, that almost every linear broadcast has a digital distribution point. In most cases, the linear ad feed is passed through to the digital distribution point and the audience is guaranteed cumulatively. We’ve gotten in the habit of not using “linear” to describe live sports, and have opted to position it as live simulcast. What we have seen is more major national broadcast rights being awarded to digital-only distribution partners. NFL, NHL, MLS, MLB, WNBA, [English Premier League], college sports and now the NBA are all putting exclusive windows on digital distribution platforms. For us, that should mean increased opportunities to engage consumers in more meaningful ways.