Special Report: TV Upfront

Stevie Wonder helps The CW close out upfronts

The network plays up superheroes, westerns, multi-platform metrics—and an actual schedule reveal
By Catie Keck. Published on May 19, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age TV Pivot event starts Tuesday

Stevie Wonder performs at The CW upfront.

Credit: Catie Keck

The CW closed out the upfronts on Thursday morning with a presentation that promised to keep it brief. The event kicked off with a live performance of “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, with audience members yelling “CW is the way!,” as prompted by the artist and activist. 

During his address to advertisers, Executive VP of National Sales Rob Tuck said that The CW would only be selling one network during its presentation, a quip that won laughs from attendees who spent the previous days sitting through often overly dense pitches for hefty content portfolios.

Tuck did, though, make a point of  pitching The CW’s focus on multi-platform metrics (surprisingly, measurement and alternative currencies didn’t get as much air time this week as some predicted) and interactive advertising opportunities. “We have a deal with BrightLine and that provides advertisers the opportunity to really customize their creative and get a little more interactive with the advertisements,” Tuck said during a call prior to The CW’s upfront.

The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said that the network prides itself on its portfolio of DC superheroes, monster and supernatural franchises, and westerns (“Walker” led the company’s programming pitch). Earlier in the presentation, he also plugged the company’s free and ad-supported app that requires no login or subscription. While more and more services are adding cheaper ad-supported tiers—including Netflix and Disney later this year—eliminating barriers to entry by allowing subscribers to access its content without any hassles was a key selling point for the company.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

More Ad Age upfronts coverage
Advertisers have mixed feelings about return to in-person upfronts
Catie Keck
Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed
Catie Keck

Much of the network’s top talent was in attendance at the event, including stars from “Walker,” “Independence” and “Supernatural” prequel “The Winchesters.”

Promos for “Gotham Knights,” a Batman-adjacent title, and “Tom Swift” were particularly well-received by the crowd.

While some networks this week opted not to share the specifics of their fall schedules, Pedowitz revealed exactly what day and time The CW’s shows would appear on its network. 

“There is an actual fall schedule,” he said, to laughs and applause from the audience.

The CW’s event capped a week of ad pitches by some of the biggest players in the entertainment world, who returned to in-person events this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. For some, including Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, the events were their first upfronts since rebranding.

More Ad Age upfronts coverage
Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)
Parker Herren
Upfronts 2022—Disney+ commits to showing fewer ads and Univision’s Speciale brings the moves
Catie Keck

Sign up here for upcoming events and awards

In this article:

Catie Keck

Catie Keck is a senior TV reporter at Ad Age. Previously, she was a staff reporter at The Verge and Gizmodo covering the tech and streaming spaces.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age TV Pivot event starts Tuesday

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age TV Pivot event starts Tuesday
Advertisers have mixed feelings about return to in-person upfronts

Advertisers have mixed feelings about return to in-person upfronts
Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed

Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed

Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)

Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)
Warner Bros. Discovery heavily plugs unscripted in its first upfront

Warner Bros. Discovery heavily plugs unscripted in its first upfront
TV characters beloved by ad industry leaders when they were kids

TV characters beloved by ad industry leaders when they were kids
Fall TV schedules downplayed as networks focus on streaming efforts

Fall TV schedules downplayed as networks focus on streaming efforts
Why L'Oreal doubled spending on YouTube connected TV

Why L'Oreal doubled spending on YouTube connected TV