TelevisaUnivision upfront—Amazon causes delay and more takeaways

Half an hour after the scheduled start time of TelevisaUnivision’s upfront presentation, media leaders and insiders toting blue Amazon gift bags could be spotted sneaking into the Hispanic media company’s show.

TelevisaUnivision planned a tighter-than-usual half-hour presentation for its 2024 upfront, enough time to pitch advertisers on sports, streaming and a new music package before beginning its Casa Cultura experience meant to show off Latin culture.

But Amazon’s first upfront, which ran late on the other side of Manhattan, in part due to crowds lining up to get in, caused many attendees to show up late to the TelevisaUnivision presentation. TelevisaUnivision appeared to delay its presentation by a few minutes.

While it is not uncommon for upfront presentations to go over time, several media buyers in conversations with Ad Age expressed frustration with Amazon’s upfront interfering with the beginning of TelevisaUnivision’s presentation—especially as advertisers aim to reach more diverse audiences.