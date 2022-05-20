5 takeaways from the 2022 TV upfronts

More thoughts on the upfronts week that was:

A game of who’s bigger

This week’s presentations were all about mega-mergers and media behemoths showing off their scale and competing for top prize in a game of which company has the most stars, platforms, channels and content. Once a showcase for the Big Four broadcasters (and The CW) to reveal their fall schedule and parade talent, the spectacles have become far more about putting the sheer size of these companies on display, and less so even on the programming itself (more on that below).

For Disney, that meant a nearly two-hour show that showcased CEO Bob Chapek’s vision for the company’s streaming feature across its portfolio of services, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

“Don’t even think about KPIs or DTC or ratings or if people are watching our shows or any of that stuff,” late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked during his annual roast at the Disney upfront. “Just remember this: This company owns everything. We own Mickey Mouse. We own Spider-Man. We own the Muppets, the Simpsons, the Kardashians, ‘Encanto.’ We own it all. We have enough power to build the Deathstar, which is another thing we own. We’re Disney ... Don’t fucking test us.”

It was a hell of a sales pitch for a company that will introduce an ad-supported tier to its marquee streaming service later this year.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery was also eager to show how the newly merged company is just as expansive as its broadcast brethren.

NBCUniversal also went big—its presentation at Radio City Music Hall was bookended by splashy performances by Kelly Clarkson and Miley Cyrus—to show off its sheer scale.