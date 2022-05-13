TV upfronts 2022—what brands should expect from ad pitches 

New media giant

New to the upfronts fanfare this year is recently merged Warner Bros. Discovery, a company formed after AT&T offloaded its content properties to focus on the connectivity arms of its business. The company’s portfolio of sports will be one of its biggest offerings this year, ad chief Jon Steinlauf said in an interview with Ad Age.

The deal also brought two relatively new streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, under one roof, and Steinlauf said the pair will be offered separately in order to “serve our purposes and the marketplace’s purpose better.”

The two properties have distinct content advantages for advertisers: Discovery has long been a business focused on its unscripted programming for topics like DIY, reality, animals, food, and science, while HBO Max specializes in premium scripted and documentary programming. For that reason, Steinlauf said, advertisers may want one over the over.

“I believe that the advertisers who want to be on HBO Max may be different than the advertisers who want to be on Discovery+,” Steinlauf said. “Some will want both, but some will only want one or the other.”



Read: How Warner Bros. Discovery's ad sales chief will sell streaming in the upfronts

This will also be the first time Paramount will address the marketplace since being rebranded from ViacomCBS earlier this year. Paramount declined to comment on specifics of its presentation ahead of the event, but the rebrand unifies its business around its streaming platform after launching its marquee streaming service Paramount+, which was revamped from CBS All Access last year.