TV upfronts 2022—what brands should expect from ad pitches 

TV’s annual spring ad event kicks off next week with presentations from some of the entertainment industry’s biggest players, including Disney, NBCUniversal, and the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery, among others.
It’s safe to assume that TV media giants gearing up for ad negotiations will be giving larger-than-life presentations this year as they return to in-person assemblies following two years of virtual events precipitated by the pandemic.
Measurement, alternative currencies and the continued shift in spending from linear to streaming TV will be key areas of focus this year, predicted Geoff Calabrese, chief investment officer of Omnicom Media Group. Shoppable advertising, innovation in ad tech and a focus on reaching diverse audiences will also feature prominently during the events, executives said this week.
Attendees can also expect that every media company presenting next week will be boasting about its streaming platforms. NBCU continues to evolve its ad model for Peacock, while Fox will undoubtedly highlight its free, ad-supported platform Tubi.