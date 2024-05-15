TV Upfronts Day 3: Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and YouTube pitch advertisers

Study guide: Warner Bros. Discovery promotes franchises

Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping its upfront will be smooth sailing this year. The company had only just completed its merger in 2022 when it hosted its first upfront, while the Hollywood strikes of last year cast a cloud over all presentations.

Read: Takeaways from Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront

The media company will look to stand out from competitors by bringing advertisers new opportunities to sponsor Warner Bros. franchises. While speculation over whether WBD will maintain its NBA rights beyond the 2024-2025 season hangs over the presentation, Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. sales officer, previously told Ad Age that WBD “remains hopeful on the deal, but negotiations have zero impact on this year’s upfront as we will have it for the 2024-2025 season.”

