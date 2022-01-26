TV upfronts look to make in-person return

On May 2, the company will put the spotlight on its Peacock streaming service—which will then be nearing its second birthday—at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s NewFronts, which it joined for the first time last year with a pitch around its then-new Spotlights Ads commercial format.

NBCU’s spring events calendar will then wrap with its traditional upfront presentation on the morning of May 16, which will take place in person as well as virtually at Radio City Music Hall. That’ll be followed that same evening by a so-called “Telemundo Celebration” at the Ziegfield Theatre in midtown.

“All day long, we’ll celebrate the culture-defining content that shapes the world, in both English and Spanish. … And preview what’s coming next, and how you can be a part of it,” Yaccarino continued, highlighting NBCU’s “#OurPartnershipCommitment,” a pledge the company announced last year in a bid to emphasize the need for collaboration in the media and entertainment industries. The concept of partnerships is also expected to underscore its One22 conference.

ViacomCBS will also hold its upfront event in-person at Carnegie Hall on May 18, the company confirmed today, adding that the presentation will also be livestreamed for those who wish to attend virtually.

“We’re thrilled to return to the iconic stage at Carnegie Hall this year and spotlight the power of ViacomCBS in what will surely be a show-stopping event,” Jo Ann Ross, ViacomCBS’s domestic ad sales president and chief advertising revenue officer, said in a statement.

“We look forward to delivering an entertaining and informative presentation that addresses the dynamic needs of our clients, which is absolutely critical as the marketplace continues to transform at a rapid pace,” she continued.

NBCU and ViacomCBS are not alone in its push to return to an in-person format for its events this spring. Last week, Fox became one of the first major networks to announce that its 2022 NewFronts and upfront and presentations—slated for May 2 and May 16, respectively—will take place live in New York. Last October, Disney also suggested that its 2022 upfront event would be staged in-person, Variety reported.