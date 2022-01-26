TV upfronts look to make in-person return

With this spring’s annual TV ad haggle creeping up, networks are gambling that a return to in-person events will be fully feasible by the time the NewFronts and upfronts roll around in May, with several top players already announcing their intentions to hold live presentations in New York for prospective advertisers.
NBCUniversal is dipping its toes into in-person events again nearly two years after the beginning of COVID-19, announcing this week a slate of hybrid live-virtual events that include its upfront presentation and second annual One22 developer conference.
Billed as “a series of interconnected events,” the company plans to showcase its advertiser offerings, Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, wrote in a letter published this morning announcing the upcoming event plans.
Up first on the calendar is this year’s developer conference, One22, which will be held on March 22 at NBCU’s Studio 8H, located at the company’s 30 Rock headquarters in Manhattan. Held live with a digital component for attendees who wish to tune in virtually, the event will be centered around the company’s One Platform advertiser offering. One Platform, which was introduced in 2020, helps marketers to find audiences and optimize campaigns across linear TV and digital.
Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.
Less than a month later, the company will hold its first “Content and Community Previews” in both New York and Los Angeles. The events are currently being promoted as “intimate, in-person” gatherings to highlight NBCU’s data science prowess and audience insights, Yaccarino wrote.