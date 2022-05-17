Upfronts 2022—Disney+ commits to showing fewer ads and Univision’s Speciale brings the moves

Univision brings the moves

Univision hosted its upfront at New York City’s Javits Center on Tuesday, opting for a hybrid prerecorded and in-person event. It was the network’s first upfront since the TelevisaUnivision merger was finalized. During her pitch to advertisers, the company’s President of Sales and Marketing Donna Speciale said “the time is now” for investing in content tailored to Hispanic audiences.

“Here’s one thing I bet you won’t hear all week: Our linear business is on fire. I’ve been on fire,” she said. “We are aware [how] all the linear progressions are going. We didn’t need to turn to streaming to save a struggling TV business. We saw an opportunity.”

In one highlight of the presentation, Speciale became not only a talking head but a talking point. She said her team would “do whatever it takes” to show advertisers Univision will be a “true partner”—evidently even if that means having “a little fun in the process.” The audience was then shown a prerecorded clip of Speciale taking a Latin dance class that saw her flipped, dipped and hoisted above her partner’s head, eliciting a massive response from the live audience.

The room erupted in applause, and afterward Speciale told the crowd, “That was a bucket list. That was a fucking bucket.”