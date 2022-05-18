Warner Bros. Discovery heavily plugs unscripted in its first upfront

Warner Bros. Discovery made its first pitch to the ad community as a combined company this morning at Madison Square Garden, emphasizing unscripted and positioning the latest media giant as a competitor to broadcast TV.
“We are confident because of the enviable breadth and depth of our programming slate, spanning premium entertainment, animation, kids and family,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “We are the global leader in entertainment, lifestyle, news and sports. Simply stated, we have the content that viewers want.”
But if the company wanted to showcase the diversity of its programming portfolio, it didn’t do so proportionately. Warner Bros. Discovery spent an outsized portion of its presentation on its unscripted programming, the majority of which hails from Discovery. The bulk of the presentation, emceed in large part by Jennifer Hudson, focused primarily on its slate of reality, DIY, natural world and other unscripted-adjacent content.