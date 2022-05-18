Warner Bros. Discovery heavily plugs unscripted in its first upfront

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the faces of Discovery’s DIY empire as co-creators of Magnolia Network, were among the celebrities given significant time to pitch programming to advertisers. Guy Fieri and rapper Lil Jon (who now has his own HGTV home-reno show) were also given time onstage (Fieri presented digitally).

Part of this focus on Discovery over Warner Bros. programming might have been related to timing. Because the merger of the two companies was finalized only in mid-April, a source close to the company’s upfront plans told Ad Age that Warner Bros. Discovery scrambled to pull the event together.

The company has shaken up its executive suite with the takeover as well. A number of top WarnerMedia executives departed as the deal neared its close, including former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Following the merger, Warner Bros. Discovery appeared to favor executives from the Discovery camp for key roles in leading the new business.

Warner Bros. Discovery wasn’t the only company this week spending a significant portion of its upfronts ad pitch on unscripted programming. Earlier in the week, NBCUniversal pulled out all the stops to sell attendees on its upcoming BravoCon, with stars from some of Bravo’s biggest shows—including “Real Housewives” and “Vanderpump Rules”—appearing in a choreographed dance routine alongside Bravo king Andy Cohen.