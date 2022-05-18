Special Report: TV Upfront

Warner Bros. Discovery heavily plugs unscripted in its first upfront

Chip and Joanna Gaines, Guy Fieri and Lil Jon help pitch programming to advertisers
By Catie Keck. Published on May 18, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed

Warner Bros. Discovery made its first pitch to the ad community as a combined company this morning at ​​Madison Square Garden, emphasizing unscripted and positioning the latest media giant as a competitor to broadcast TV. 

“We are confident because of the enviable breadth and depth of our programming slate, spanning premium entertainment, animation, kids and family,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “We are the global leader in entertainment, lifestyle, news and sports. Simply stated, we have the content that viewers want.”

But if the company wanted to showcase the diversity of its programming portfolio, it didn’t do so proportionately. Warner Bros. Discovery spent an outsized portion of its presentation on its unscripted programming, the majority of which hails from Discovery. The bulk of the presentation, emceed in large part by Jennifer Hudson, focused primarily on its slate of reality, DIY, natural world and other unscripted-adjacent content.

More upfronts coverage
Upfronts 2022—Disney+ commits to showing fewer ads and Univision’s Speciale brings the moves
Catie Keck
Upfronts 2022—NBCU’s reality TV parade and Fox’s schedule-less presentation headline day one

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the faces of Discovery’s DIY empire as co-creators of Magnolia Network, were among the celebrities given significant time to pitch programming to advertisers. Guy Fieri and rapper Lil Jon (who now has his own HGTV home-reno show) were also given time onstage (Fieri presented digitally).

Part of this focus on Discovery over Warner Bros. programming might have been related to timing. Because the merger of the two companies was finalized only in mid-April, a source close to the company’s upfront plans told Ad Age that Warner Bros. Discovery scrambled to pull the event together.

The company has shaken up its executive suite with the takeover as well. A number of top WarnerMedia executives departed as the deal neared its close, including former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Following the merger, Warner Bros. Discovery appeared to favor executives from the Discovery camp for key roles in leading the new business.

Warner Bros. Discovery wasn’t the only company this week spending a significant portion of its upfronts ad pitch on unscripted programming. Earlier in the week, NBCUniversal pulled out all the stops to sell attendees on its upcoming BravoCon, with stars from some of Bravo’s biggest shows—including “Real Housewives” and “Vanderpump Rules”—appearing in a choreographed dance routine alongside Bravo king Andy Cohen.

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Sign up here for upcoming events and awards

In this article:

Catie Keck

Catie Keck is a senior TV reporter at Ad Age. Previously, she was a staff reporter at The Verge and Gizmodo covering the tech and streaming spaces.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed

Paramount's breezy upfronts pitch shows just how much the TV industry has changed

Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)

Upfronts 2022—Warner Bros. Discovery's debut, Paramount keeps it brief and unscripted fare rules (again)
TV characters beloved by ad industry leaders when they were kids

TV characters beloved by ad industry leaders when they were kids
Fall TV schedules downplayed as networks focus on streaming efforts

Fall TV schedules downplayed as networks focus on streaming efforts
Why L'Oreal doubled spending on YouTube connected TV

Why L'Oreal doubled spending on YouTube connected TV
YouTube deploys ad frequency caps to woo TV dollars at Brandcast

YouTube deploys ad frequency caps to woo TV dollars at Brandcast

20220517_DisneyPlus_3x2.jpg

Disney is mum on additional Disney+ ad plans during upfront event
Upfronts 2022—Disney+ commits to showing fewer ads and Univision’s Speciale brings the moves

Upfronts 2022—Disney+ commits to showing fewer ads and Univision’s Speciale brings the moves