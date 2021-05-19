What this year's TV upfronts will mean for your brand
"We had a whole road map and in the matter of four days had to flip." In the early days of the pandemic, the TV industry was thrown into disarray, forcing networks, marketers and media buyers alike to adjust their playbooks on a weekly basis. Now, after more than a year of pandemic pauses and with a possible return to normalcy in sight, the springtime ritual of upfront presentations is back, but will the events of 2020 change the negotiations?
Among the topics being discussed are:
• What is the state of the sports marketplace?
• How are networks evolving advertising opportunities on their streaming platforms?
• Are the issues with Nielsen TV ratings a major concern for this year's negotiations?
• How will the push for more multicultural marketing opportunities influence strategies?
• What does flexibility look like in 2021?
Confirmed speakers include:
Rob Tuck, executive VP of national sales, The CW
Rebecca Traverzo, VP of marketing, ThirdLove
Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer, Discovery
Donna Speciale, president of ad sales and marketing, Univision Communications Inc.
Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Ad Sales
Fernando Romero, senior VP of ad sales, Fuse Media
Michael Roche, executive VP of sales and partnerships, Revolt
Joy Profet, executive VP and head of growth and operations, MAGNA
Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer, LiveRamp TV
Jamie Power, chief data officer and chief operating officer of advanced TV, Cadent
Peter Olsen, president of ad sales, A+E Networks
Patty Morris, assistant VP of marketing and brand, State Farm
Laura Molen and Mark Marshall, co-presidents of ad sales and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Raj Manocha, CEO, Methodify by Delvinia
Raghu Kodige, chief product officer and co-founder, LG Ads
Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships, AMC Networks
Eliza Jacobs, director of consumer insights and analysis, PBS
Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales, Fox Corporation
Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales, Disney
Mark Douglas, president and CEO, SteelHouse
Jean-Paul “JP” Colaco, head of ad sales, WarnerMedia
Kevin Arrix, senior VP, Dish Media
