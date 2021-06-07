How brands can play a role in today’s COVID-19 vaccine conversation
As COVID-19 vaccines become more accessible in the U.S., the challenge shifts to creating widespread demand and adoption across communities. Brands have the opportunity to lead the way to help people become informed and empowered.
Every day, people come to Twitter to talk about what’s happening with COVID-19 vaccinations. A first-of-its-kind analysis of more than 1 million tweets from January 1 through April 30 aims to understand the following:
- How the conversation is spreading.
- Who the conversation is reaching (and not reaching).
- What prompts someone to tweet about COVID-19 vaccinations.
- Why brands tweeting about COVID-19 vaccinations can have a significant impact.
By dissecting the language patterns of COVID-19 vaccination tweets and measuring the influence of communities that actively tweet about vaccination, we identified the factors that brands can leverage to lead more people to join the conversation and expose more audiences to credible information.
Here are three key findings and guidance for brands on how they can join and add value to the conversation.
1. There’s a COVID-19 conversation exposure gap. It may seem like everyone is talking about COVID-19 vaccines, but exposure to vaccine-related tweets is highly dependent on the content of each person’s unique timeline and their topic preferences. Our analysis revealed two distinct groups of people:
- High exposure to vaccine-related tweets: People on Twitter who see more than 10 tweets per day about vaccines.
- Underexposure to vaccine-related tweets: People on Twitter who see less than one tweet per day about vaccines.
For the underexposed community, the No. 1 source of vaccine-related tweets that break through on their timelines are tweets from brands, even more than from public health experts, news outlets or politicians.
Brighter days are ahead and we can’t wait to grab a beer together again — in a world that’s better than the way we left it. As you reconnect with friends and family, remember to drink responsibly and socialize safely. #LetsGrabABeer pic.twitter.com/Cma9uQ5an0— Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) April 19, 2021
We teamed up with #SpikeLee & #TylerMitchell to #vaccinatetheblock. We’ve committed 10MM free or discounted rides to vaccination centers. And now you can help, too.— Uber (@Uber) April 26, 2021
Donate to the Vaccine Access Fund in the app today → https://t.co/wavWOSeXNu pic.twitter.com/0EpQJtx1qM
2. People who come to Twitter for entertainment are underexposed to vaccine-related tweets. People with high exposure to vaccine-related tweets come to Twitter to connect with news, politics and business, whereas people underexposed primarily scroll Twitter to see what’s happening in gaming, sports and music. The latter group is skewed toward Gen Z (that is, those born in the mid-to-late 1990s to the early 2010s), with the majority of the audience in the 18-24 age demographic.
The tweets that reach the underexposed audience most are authored by celebrities, sports leagues, gaming influencers and brands with similar entertainment affinities.
To expose this audience to more COVID-19 vaccine information, brands should tap their relationships with sponsorships, talent and creators as the authentic voices this audience engages with most with on Twitter.
“I’m going to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot – it will keep me safe, keep my family safe and keep other people safe. Let’s do this together.” - @spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2021
To learn more, visit https://t.co/WrLXSIt4oM. pic.twitter.com/hgpMibku4J
3. Creating community conversation spread. Engaging the underexposed audience is more complicated than simply exposing them to more COVID-19 vaccine-related tweets. We explored which factors might make someone who hasn’t yet tweeted about COVID-19 vaccinations start tweeting, and the impact of those tweets.
It turns out that your closest connections on Twitter can greatly influence your likelihood to tweet about COVID-19 vaccinations. Our analysis showed that seeing tweets from a mutual follower (someone you follow who also follows you back) increases by three-fold your likelihood to tweet, thus sparking “community conversation spread” of new, unique tweet authors who join the conversation and expose even more people.
Brands have the opportunity to empower and delight people by encouraging them to tweet about their own COVID-19 vaccination experience by creating unique incentives and recognition to drive more conversation.
To discover more insights about how the COVID-19 conversation is spreading on Twitter and where brands play a role, watch the full research report below.
I’m excited to share our team's research revealing how brands on Twitter can play an important role in the next phase of the #COVID19 vaccine conversation.— Ryan Oliver (@Ryno) May 24, 2021
Special thanks to @iaaaan @TomChirico @KimberlyChacra @carlosvdesigner for this important work.
Watch Ian's full report👇 pic.twitter.com/dKHygk7jqg
The article “#CommunitySpread” first appeared on Marketing.Twitter.com.