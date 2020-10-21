Kraft Mac & Cheese: It's what's for breakfast during COVID-19
Lockdown has been challenging for everyone. But for millions of parents, lockdown hit differently. Remote learning transformed family homes into home schools and kitchens into school cafeterias. Being a parent in 2020 is truly a 24/7 job, and we’ve seen this reflected in what’s happening on Twitter: Since March 2020, there has been an 18% increase in conversations about parenting.
Kraft recognized that these were hard times to be a parent, especially when it came to figuring out what to feed their kids that would keep everyone happy.
According to Kraft, 56% of parents were serving their kids macaroni and cheese for breakfast more often during the lockdown than in previous months.
For parents who were extra stressed in lockdown, Kraft had a simple message: In a year like 2020, there’s no shame in changing the breakfast game.
In fact, it may be the new norm.
The strategy
Kraft decided to reposition its Mac & Cheese as a breakfast meal for the whole family while also helping families in need. So it turned to Twitter and succeeded by taking these three steps:
1. Build awareness with relevant creative.
Kraft debuted its messaging with a straightforward yet effective question: Shouldn’t the first meal of the day also be the tastiest? (Spoiler: yes.) Combined with product-forward messaging, the post generated high engagement among parents on Twitter.
Isn’t it about time that the most important meal of the day is also the tastiest? Have you tried having Kraft Mac & Cheese for breakfast? pic.twitter.com/zvigmyfZek— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 6, 2020
2. Encourage brand conversation to support a good cause.
Kraft promoted its partnership with Feed the Children, a global anti-hunger organization, by announcing on Twitter that that it would donate 10 boxes of its Mac & Cheese to those in need for every Tweet that used the hashtag #KMCforBreakfast.
Kraft is honored to partner with @FeedTheChildren to bring Mac & Cheese to those who need it most! Tweet using the hashtag #KMCforBreakfast and we’ll donate 10 boxes, up to 1 million total!— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 5, 2020
3. Drive engagement and conversation.
To engage parents and inspire conversation about #KMCforBreakfast, Kraft used video content and image conversation cards, which resulted in high reach and earned media.
Tweet #KMCforBreakfast + #Sweepstakes from 8/4 - 8/7 to be entered for a chance to win a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese for Breakfast and other goodies! With each use of the hashtag, we’ll donate 10 boxes to @FeedTheChildren, up to 1 million boxes.https://t.co/L3bD7p8wpK— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 3, 2020
4. Implement always-on media to reach everyday moments.
Riding the success of its #KMCforBreakfast campaign, Kraft kept the momentum going with creative messaging that offered novel solutions to the work/parenting balance, including arts and crafts project ideas such as transforming a box of Mac & Cheese into a guitar.
Discover the most rockin’ way to keep your kids busy while you’re on a conference call. 🎶🎸🥁 #SaveTheBox pic.twitter.com/U73EhJCtyS— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 19, 2020
The success
Mentions for #KMCforBreakfast increased by nearly 100% compared with the previous three-day period. Engagement rates were considerably higher compared to industry benchmarks. And Kraft donated 100,000 boxes of Mac & Cheese to @feedthechildren as part of its campaign.
In all, both Kraft and #KMCforBreakfast registered a 96% positive and neutral sentiment during the campaign.
It may be too early to say that macaroni and cheese has become the new breakfast staple, but Kraft’s campaign certainly put it on the map—while also helping stressed-out parents feel better and launching a charitable campaign to aid those in need.
Now that’s comfort food.
The article “How Twitter helped Kraft serve #KMCforBreakfast” first appeared on Marketing.Twitter.com
