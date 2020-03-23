How Girlboss' Sophia Amoruso plans to pull off a large-scale virtual event: Ad Age Remotely
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video roundup where we digest today's news. With dozens of industry events canceled due to the coronavirus, businesses are grappling with how to bring their events to remote audiences and drive profits. Girlboss is one of the brands taking its annual rally virtual this year.
Today Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi is joined by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the women-focused media business.
Instead of charging audiences to participate, Girlboss will make registration free and will look to bring in revenue through advertising. But there’s a level of sensitivity among marketers regarding what they are willing to sponsor right now and their messaging. For this reason, Amoruso says she expects to see less product integration at the Girlboss rally and more interest around health and wellness content.