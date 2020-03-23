Video

How Girlboss' Sophia Amoruso plans to pull off a large-scale virtual event: Ad Age Remotely

The founder lays out the logistics of Girlboss Rally—and shows off her WFH buddies
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 23, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video roundup where we digest today's news. With dozens of industry events canceled due to the coronavirus, businesses are grappling with how to bring their events to remote audiences and drive profits. Girlboss is one of the brands taking its annual rally virtual this year.

Today Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi is joined by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the women-focused media business. 

Instead of charging audiences to participate, Girlboss will make registration free and will look to bring in revenue through advertising. But there’s a level of sensitivity among marketers regarding what they are willing to sponsor right now and their messaging. For this reason, Amoruso says she expects to see less product integration at the Girlboss rally and more interest around health and wellness content.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

