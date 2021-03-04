Watch: Amy Armstrong on being elevated to Initiative's global chief
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi will be joined by Amy Armstrong, who earlier this week was named the global CEO of Initiative.
Armstrong, who had been U.S. CEO since 2016 and held leadership positions within IPG for two decades, takes over for Mat Baxter, who had the top job for four-and-a-half years and now becomes global chairman. This makes her the first woman to run the IPG media agency.
Armstrong joins Remotely to discuss her client priorities, the agency's efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion, and her vision for the future of the agency model in a post-COVID world.