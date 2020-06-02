Video
Watch: BET president on media's role to effect social change
Scott Mills discusses how brands should participate in conversations around systemic racism
Watch the replay above
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.
Today we speak with Scott Mills, president of BET Networks.
In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks to Mills about the responsibility of media brands in helping effect change following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. He also delves into how the industry should work towards being more inclusive.