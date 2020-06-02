Video

Watch: BET president on media's role to effect social change

Scott Mills discusses how brands should participate in conversations around systemic racism
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 02, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Canceled: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world

Watch the replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.

Today we speak with Scott Mills, president of BET Networks. 

In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks to Mills about the responsibility of media brands in helping effect change following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. He also delves into how the industry should work towards being more inclusive.

Scott Mills, president, BET Networks.

Credit:
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

   

More Ad Age video
Watch: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Martin Sorrell on weathering the global crisis: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
Horizon CEO on managing through a crisis and the state of the TV upfronts
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Canceled: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world

Canceled: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world
Watch: Twitter's Matt Derella talks about advertising during the coronavirus and presidential tweet storms

Watch: Twitter's Matt Derella talks about advertising during the coronavirus and presidential tweet storms
Watch: Pinterest CRO discusses what people are pinning their hopes on during coronavirus

Watch: Pinterest CRO discusses what people are pinning their hopes on during coronavirus
Watch: Bloomberg Media's CEO on running a media company in a pandemic

Watch: Bloomberg Media's CEO on running a media company in a pandemic
Watch: 'SNL' director Paul Briganti on comedy in the age of COVID-19

Watch: 'SNL' director Paul Briganti on comedy in the age of COVID-19
Watch: Fox News head of ad sales on the state of the news marketplace

Watch: Fox News head of ad sales on the state of the news marketplace
Watch: Patrón VP of Marketing on virtual Cinco de Mayo

Watch: Patrón VP of Marketing on virtual Cinco de Mayo
Watch: Leo Burnett CEO on the way forward for the ad industry

Watch: Leo Burnett CEO on the way forward for the ad industry