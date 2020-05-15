Video

Watch: Bloomberg Media's CEO on running a media company in a pandemic

In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, Justin Smith discusses the ad challenges in the media space and how Bloomberg is pivoting its events strategy
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 15, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news.

In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith. The media industry has been scrambling to cover the pandemic, while at the same time pivoting businesses strategies that have leaned heavily over the past few years on live events and paywalls. Smith discusses how Bloomberg Media has been figuring out new revenue models and lessons learned from virtual events.

Justin Smith, chief executive officer of Bloomberg Media Group

Credit:
Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg

 

 

Jeanine Poggi
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

