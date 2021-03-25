Video

Watch: Byron Allen demands advertisers spend more with Black-owned media

Media mogul discusses what brands need to do to better support minority-owned businesses
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 25, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: Salesforce CMO reveals post-pandemic marketing playbook

Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on FacebookPeriscopeLinkedInTwitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi will be joined by Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, Entertainment Studios.

Byron Allen.

Credit:
PRNewswire/Entertainment Studios/Photo by Michele Thomas Photography, LLC

The media mogul is threatening Madison Avenue with legal action if brands don’t allocate more ad dollars to Black-owned media. Allen has been sending letters of intent to brands and their agencies calling on them to shift a minimum of 2% of their budgets to Black-owned media or face legal action.

Allen joins Remotely to discuss how the ad world can better support minority-owned businesses and how brands should be considering these media companies as they head into the spring upfronts.

More Ad Age video
Watch: Salesforce CMO reveals post-pandemic marketing playbook
Mike Juang
Watch: Univision's Donna Speciale on shaking up ad sales
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: WarnerMedia's ad sales chief on the streaming wars
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Pinterest CMO teaches brands about trends like 'rainbrows' and 'getaway cars'
Garett Sloane
Watch: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Watch: Super Bowl commercial surprises and key takeaways from the Big Game
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Indeed debuts its first Super Bowl commercial
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: General Motors CMO Deborah Wahl on the automaker’s new logo and electric vehicle ambitions
E.J. Schultz
Watch: Panasonic CMO on the company's CES and Olympics plans
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Salesforce CMO reveals post-pandemic marketing playbook

Watch: Salesforce CMO reveals post-pandemic marketing playbook

Watch: Univision's Donna Speciale on shaking up ad sales

Watch: Univision's Donna Speciale on shaking up ad sales
Watch: WarnerMedia's ad sales chief on the streaming wars

Watch: WarnerMedia's ad sales chief on the streaming wars

Watch: Mediahub names new exec director of its New York office

Watch: Mediahub names new exec director of its New York office

Watch: Amy Armstrong on being elevated to Initiative's global chief

Watch: Amy Armstrong on being elevated to Initiative's global chief

Watch: Kevin from 'The Office,' aka Brian Baumgartner, joins us for National Chili Day

Watch: Kevin from 'The Office,' aka Brian Baumgartner, joins us for National Chili Day
Watch: Pinterest CMO teaches brands about trends like 'rainbrows' and 'getaway cars'

Watch: Pinterest CMO teaches brands about trends like 'rainbrows' and 'getaway cars'
Watch: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19

Watch: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19