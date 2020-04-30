Video
Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Condé Nast's chief revenue officer discusses how the publishing giant is navigating managing costs and ad revenue
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news.
In this live episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Pamela Drucker Mann, chief revenue officer, Condé Nast about the state of the media business amid the pandemic. She discusses how the publishing giant is navigating managing costs and ad revenue.