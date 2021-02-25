Video

Watch: Kevin from 'The Office,' aka Brian Baumgartner, joins us for National Chili Day

His famous chili spill lives on nearly 12 years later
By Jessica Wohl. Published on February 25, 2021.
Watch: Pinterest CMO teaches brands about trends like 'rainbows' and 'getaway cars'

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jessica Wohl will be joined by Brian Baumgartner, best known as Kevin Malone from “The Office."

Bush's

A year ago, Baumgartner teamed up with Bush’s Beans on a Brian’s Famous Chili recipe for National Chili Day, a take on the scene featuring Kevin’s Famous Chili at the beginning of an April 2009 episode.

Today, Bush's released a new video starring Baumgartner featuring a one-of-a-kind solution for the actor and his character, Kevin Malone:  a "No Spilly Chili Pot" that includes a gyroscope, latches, a seatbelt and padlocks.
 

Baumgartner has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic. He hosts a new podcast about the NBC show, “The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner,” which has featured guests including co-stars Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. And last year, he appeared in campaigns for two chains, Main Event and Schlotzsky’s.

Plus, Baumgartner is a popular star on Cameo, the recorded video greeting platform.

He joined Ad Age Remotely to discuss his new Bush's campaign and other projects.

The Bush's project was developed and led by Edelman, in partnership with United Entertainment Group and with production support from Strike Anywhere.

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

