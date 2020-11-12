Video
Watch: Nascar marketing VP on its celebrity ad approach and diversity efforts
Pete Jung discusses the adjustments made during a season disrupted by COVID, and looks ahead to next year
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Ad Age is joined by Pete Jung, senior VP of marketing of Nascar, to discuss how the racing league adapted its marketing during a season severely disrupted by COVID. Jung also talks about Nascar’s new celebrity-driven ad approach, which includes the likes of Gabby Douglas, as well as attempts to broaden its audience. We also talk about Nascar’s decision to ban the Confederate flag at racing events.