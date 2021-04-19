Watch: NCM's chief revenue officer on the state of movie-theater advertising
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi is joined by Scott Felenstein, exec VP, chief revenue officer, National CineMedia, which sells ads that run on movie-theater screens.
With movie theaters shuttered for a good part of 2020 thanks to the pandemic, business all but came to a standstill for NCM. During this time, the company looked to other screens, like ATMs, to diversify its offerings. Now as theaters re-open and consumers start returning to the big screens, there are new opportunities for brands to be a part of the movie experience. In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, Felenstein discusses how NCM plans to work with brands during this year's upfronts, and the opportunities for marketers in these other screens.
