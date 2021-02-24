Watch: Pinterest CMO teaches brands about trends like 'rainbrows' and 'getaway cars'
Ad Age Remotely
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Garett Sloane is joined by Pinterest chief marketing officer Andréa Mallard, who will look into the crystal ball that is Pinterest to interpret the trends for 2021 that only her platform can uncover.
Pinterest has become one of the vital internet platforms, with eyes on 459 million monthly users who come to the site to work on their most personal projects. Pinterest gets a read on trends as they emerge. In 2021, Pinterest predicts “getaway cars” are one way people are escaping online, planning to flee their COVID-quarantine fatigue. Pinterest has also picked up on fashion trends like “rainbrows,” while the latest foodie obsession is “epic charcuterie.”
With these predictions and more, Pinterest has become a go-to source for brands looking for their own inspiration to reach consumers on the platform. Advertising revenue was up nearly 70% year over year in 2020.
Mallard will fill everyone in how she helped ignite that kind of growth, how brands are using the service, and what’s next at Pinterest. The company also made it a priority to cater to small and medium-size businesses, especially ones that are run by Black entrepreneurs and People of Color.
Pinterest is starting to have the kind of success the company always envisioned. Mallard will offer her perspective on how the internet is evolving in ways that will impact every brand and marketer.