Watch: Revolt CEO outlines his vision for Diddy's network and its place in the streaming wars
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi is joined by Detavio Samuels, CEO of Sean "Diddy" Combs' cable network Revolt. Samuels was elevated to CEO earlier this month. He had previously served as chief operating officer.
Samuels joins Revolt as the company pivots its offerings amid the pandemic and social justice movement, leaning more heavily on social justice content. The cable programmer is also preparing for the debut of its ad-supported streaming service. On Remotely, Samuels discusses his vision for Revolt, its efforts in the streaming ecosystem and how it will approach the ad marketplace during this year's upfronts.