Watch: Revolt CEO outlines his vision for Diddy's network and its place in the streaming wars

Detavio Samuels on the network's pivot amid pandemic and social justice movement
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 30, 2021.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi is joined by Detavio Samuels, CEO of Sean "Diddy" Combs' cable network Revolt. Samuels was elevated to CEO earlier this month. He had previously served as chief operating officer. 

Samuels joins Revolt as the company pivots its offerings amid the pandemic and social justice movement, leaning more heavily on social justice content. The cable programmer is also preparing for the debut of its ad-supported streaming service. On Remotely, Samuels discusses his vision for Revolt, its efforts in the streaming ecosystem and how it will approach the ad marketplace during this year's upfronts. 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

