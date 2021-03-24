Video

Watch: Salesforce CMO reveals post-pandemic marketing playbook

Sarah Franklin discusses democratizing and diversifying tech and future of live events
By Mike Juang. Published on March 24, 2021.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Mike Juang will be joined by Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer of Salesforce.

Sarah Franklin.

Credit:
Salesforce

Salesforce elevated Franklin to president and chief marketing officer in January. 

Prior to the new role, Franklin led the team that launched Salesforce’s gamified online learning platform called Trailhead, which helps people launch STEM careers. 

It's been an interesting year for Salesforce, culminating in December with its high-profile deal to buy Slack. Aside from contending with pandemic pressures, 2020 also saw a large executive departure. 

Franklin joins Remotely to discuss democratizing and diversifying tech, the role of the CMO in a post-COVID world and marketing lessons from the pandemic. 

