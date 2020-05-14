Video

Watch: 'SNL' director Paul Briganti on comedy in the age of COVID-19

Briganti, repped for commercials out of Tool, reveals how he was able to direct 'SNL' remotely for the final episodes of the show's 45th season
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on May 14, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely. 

 

Paul Briganti, who’s repped for commercials out of production company Tool, has made a name for himself in the comedy world as director of the filmed skits for “Saturday Night Live,” as well as his work on shows including “Adam Ruins Everything,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Imaginary Friend,” and MTV’s “Pick Me Up” and “Middle Of The Night Show.”

In this episode, Briganti will be speaking with Ad Age’s Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz about changing up his process and directing remotely for the final three episodes of “SNL’s” 45th season—and about what it takes to do comedy right in the age of coronavirus. 

Paul Briganti, SNL.

Credit:
Ad Age illustration
In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
